Bebe Rexha shares photo after getting hit in the face: See fans’ touching messages of support

Bebe Rexha performs onstage at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 honoring TikTok and Jeremy Scott at Pacific Design Center on November 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR )

Bebe Rexha shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing her bruised eye after a fan threw a phone at her during a concert in New York City over the weekend.

Here are some of the supportive messages fans shared following the incident:

Adavox: “Ooo mamaaaa. They got you girl… lolSo glad you turned out alright! Love you, baby ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

tox0tis: “We love you queen! You don’t deserve this 🙁”

s_drury22: “I saw the video and was horrified”

ericvetrovocalcoach: “😫This is INSANE!!! Thank God you’re ok and it didn’t hit your eye! I’m SO sorry this happened Bebe! Sending you a big hug and lots of love and healing energy !!!🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ❤️❤️❤️”

stefficrown: “Whoever did this shouldn’t be allowed in public”

brightlights333: “What’s wild is that if this was the other way around and she injured a fan, it would be a HUGE lawsuit. So where’s the justice for Bebe… someone needs to be dealt with..”

ddlovato: “Love you girly.. I’m so sorry this happened to you 😣”

colettecarr: “Omg I am so so sorry! That looks incredibly painful and it was probably incredibly scary! Ouch! Feel better babe”

carnie68: “So so sorry that happened!! It’s totally Insane!!! You’re strong!!”

camila_costa: “We love you ! Strong goddess. Soo disrespectful and unacceptable what happened no artist should have to live that!I’m sorry you experienced that, thank you for all the art contributions you make! We love you ❤️”

Pop Culturist: “There are Elon musk live conferences, Ben Shapiro live debates, and Chris brown live concerts…. And y’all choose to do this to Bebe Rexha???”

MTV UK: “We love you Bebe and hope you have the speediest of recoveries.”

Ntunsakurize!: “...We were all having a hell of a good time and so was Bebe, we were all having a blast, I mean who would even do that???

Perez Hilton: “This is heartbreaking to see! #BebeRexha had to be rushed to the emergency room and needed stitches to close the wound. Hopefully legal action is taken against this criminal!”

