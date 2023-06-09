Bill Murray, Kelis reportedly dating: These are the best social media messages about the couple news

“Ghostbusters” actor Bill Murray and “Milkshake” singer Kelis are reportedly dating -- and we use the term reportedly lightly. Neither entertainer has yet confirmed the “news.”

Whether it’s happening or not, social media is alight with the prospect. These are the best messages we spotted about the possible couple on social media.

Omg her Milkshake brought some vanilla pudding to the yard. #BillMurray #kiss108 @BillyandLisa108 — Tom Childs -Here Right Matters (@TC02472) June 9, 2023

The milkshake #Kelis was referring to was simply #BillMurray Ectoplasm pic.twitter.com/SU8FmzKAlB — The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) June 9, 2023

Hate seeing legends trending then again this is great news #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/dA7pUAs6Zu — Paul (@paulrjburke) June 9, 2023

Groundhog Day-in in that 😻 is a win.. #Kelis is a great lady.Big up ya self #BillMurray 🫡 — BOOM! (@re36932909) June 9, 2023

I've had a crush on #BillMurray for decades!! If you've ever seen #LostInTranslation, you'll know why!!! Let them enjoy themselves!! — Charlene Davis 💪❄🌊🇺🇸🐱💗🐕☕🍫⏳ (@justcharbar) June 9, 2023

