Bill Murray, Kelis reportedly dating: These are the best social media messages about the couple news

“Ghostbusters” actor Bill Murray and “Milkshake” singer Kelis are reportedly dating -- and we use the term reportedly lightly. Neither entertainer has yet confirmed the “news.”
Whether it’s happening or not, social media is alight with the prospect. These are the best messages we spotted about the possible couple on social media.
Omg her Milkshake brought some vanilla pudding to the yard. #BillMurray #kiss108 @BillyandLisa108— Tom Childs -Here Right Matters (@TC02472) June 9, 2023
I’m sorry… WHAT?! #BillMurray #Kelis https://t.co/EDZGNeIRu9— reconsidered Retro (@rRetro87) June 9, 2023
The milkshake #Kelis was referring to was simply #BillMurray Ectoplasm pic.twitter.com/SU8FmzKAlB— The Cork Coypu (@CorkCoypu) June 9, 2023
Hate seeing legends trending then again this is great news #BillMurray pic.twitter.com/dA7pUAs6Zu— Paul (@paulrjburke) June 9, 2023
Sly #BillMurray liking the milkshake 🤣 #Stud— George - Bulls Club 🐂 🌾 💪 🇨🇦 (@Big_G_09) June 9, 2023
What a legend 😂🥛 #BillMurray https://t.co/lSMB5t4ycH— Daniel Leif (@woolyno11) June 9, 2023
Groundhog Day-in in that 😻 is a win.. #Kelis is a great lady.Big up ya self #BillMurray 🫡— BOOM! (@re36932909) June 9, 2023
Pacino, 83, and De Niro, 79, are both expecting children with their much younger partners.— Shawn G. (@Efreet69) June 9, 2023
There's something in the water. 😎 @marciaherold#AlPacino #RobertDeNiro #BillMurray #babieswithbabies https://t.co/YXUkOPmXqb
Is this forreal 👀 #BillMurray #Kelis #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/WzteAX62aO— Cocoa 🦋 | Hot Cocoa with the Tea (@HotCocoawithTea) June 9, 2023
#billmurray pic.twitter.com/gxjI6sN0NO— SUNSHINER (@warsmanclaws) June 9, 2023
I’d like to see this play out. #BillMurray #kelis pic.twitter.com/sACmTIoyAH— Lou La La Ruelas (@KrissyBalls) June 9, 2023
I've had a crush on #BillMurray for decades!! If you've ever seen #LostInTranslation, you'll know why!!! Let them enjoy themselves!!— Charlene Davis 💪❄🌊🇺🇸🐱💗🐕☕🍫⏳ (@justcharbar) June 9, 2023
