LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 15: The Iron Sheik arrives for the 2009 ESPY Awards at the Nokia Theatre/LA LIVE in Los Angeles, California on July 15, 2009. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Pro wrestling legend and pop culture fixture the Iron Sheik, who embraced his role as “one of the most notorious villains” in the entertainment genre’s history, has died, his team said Wednesday.

He was 81.

The announcement was made on the wrestler’s popular Twitter feed, which has more than 640,000 followers.

The statement did not offer any details of how the man, born Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, died.

