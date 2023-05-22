Foo Fighters name veteran drummer as successor following death of Taylor Hawkins

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - JANUARY 23: Singer Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear member of the band Foo Fighters performs live on stage on January 23, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

The vacancy left behind by the late drummer Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters has officially been filled.

During an exclusive fan livestream last weekend, the band introduced veteran studio drummer Josh Freese as Hawkins’ successor.

Freese has an extensive resume, who played in bands such as Nine Inch Nails, The Offspring, Weezer, and many more.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Josh Freese of The Vandals performs during Festival Sepreme 2016 at The Shrine Expo Hall on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images) (2016 Timothy Norris)

According to CNN, Freese joined the Foo Fighters during the band’s Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London last year and played on Hawkins’ drum set.

“I was asked to what drums I’d like to use,” Freese wrote on his Instagram. “Do I want my drums to be flown over to London for me to use? Without hesitation, I said, ‘Taylor’s drums need to be up there and I want to play that exact same setup. I want THAT energy to be up on THAT stage.”

Freese also reflected on his friendship with Hawkins, saying the two bonded over the fact that they “were only two guys from Orange County in the room.”

Hawkins died in March of last year at 50 years old while the band was on tour in Colombia.

In April, the band announced that they will plan to release a new album, “But Here We Are,” scheduled to be released on June 2.