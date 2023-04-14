Coachella schedule is out: What artists should you see

Festivalgoers are seen during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)

Coachella starts this weekend (and next weekend) and the schedule is finally out. It’s like they say, better late than never.

With a last minute addition of the original members of Blink-182, there are so many fantastic acts to see if you’re going to Coachella. If you’re like me, you might be participating in “Couchella,” AKA watching the live stream on YouTube all weekend.

So whether you’re going to be at Coachella in person (so jealous), or watching it on YouTube, here are a few acts that you won’t want to miss.

Take off your pants and jacket ☀️ pic.twitter.com/NvKQRYoGzY — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2023

Friday at Coachella

Blink-182

6:45 p.m. @ Sahara

Surprise! When Coachella dropped the schedule for this weekend’s lineup, they surprised everyone by adding Blink-182 to the lineup. I love when Coachella does stuff like this, and honestly, Blink-182 should be headlining this night of the festival. While Gen Z may not be super into them, millennials attending the festival better not miss this special show.

Wet Leg

6:00 p.m. @ Mojave

The rise of the U.K.’s Wet Leg has been so fun to watch. They are all over alternate radio, and even snagged a few Grammys earlier this year. They’re not playing a ton of music festivals this summer, so if you’re a fan of these newbies, don’t miss this show.

Blondie

7:35 p.m. @ Mojave

Blondie is playing Coachella, y’all! Oh, how I wish I could be there to see that. I was lucky enough to see Debbie Harry and company last summer when they were on tour, and boy do they still have it! If you want to see an actual living legend at Coachella this year, go see Blondie!

MUNA

4:50 p.m. @ Mojave

MUNA has become one of my favorite bands over the last few years, and the fact that they are playing Coachella is just fabulous. They’ve got some big dates later this year opening up for Taylor Swift, so this Coachella performance will be great preparation.

Gorillaz

8:35 p.m. @ Coachella Stage

Part of the fun of seeing Gorillaz live is going to be watching what kind of animation and special effects there will be. Given they’re playing the main stage, too, you know that it’s going to be pretty cool.

Idris Elba

6:45 p.m. @ Yuma

Yes, your eyes are not deceiving you. Actor and all around heartthrob, Idris Elba, is performing a DJ set at Coachella this weekend. The festival loves to book out of the blue performances like this, and seeing Elba DJ at Coachella truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Saturday at Coachella

Charli XCX

5:35 p.m. @ Coachella Stage

If there was justice in this world, Charlie XCX would be one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. Regardless, she’s playing the main stage at Coachella, so that’s still a pretty big deal.

boygenius

8:10 p.m. @ Outdoor Theater

The supergroup trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker just released their debut album as boygenius a couple of weeks ago, and it’s a masterpiece, to say the least. I would give up my first born child to be at this show.

The Breeders

6:40 p.m. @ Sonora

The dream of the ‘90s are alive at Coachella! I love when the festival books acts that would have played at Coachella 20 years ago, and The Breeders are such grunge icons. This will be a fun show you won’t want to miss.

The Linda Lindas

5:35 p.m. @ Sonora

Rock and guitars might be not as prevalent at Coachella as it used to be, but there are plenty of indie and alternate acts playing. A lot of the performers I’ve mentioned in this list so far fall into that category, as do The Linda Lindas. This Gen X punk rock band is saving the genre.

Snail Mail

3:10 p.m. @ Mojave

This is one of my favorite indie bands touring and making music right now, and lead singer Lindsey Jordan is well on her way to be one of the greats. If you’re at the festival early on Saturday, I would make it a priority to see Snail Mail.

BLACKPINK

9:00 p.m. @ Coachella Stage

K-Pop has officially made its way to Coachella! The group is headlining on Saturday night, which is a sign that Gen Z is 100% the target audience at festivals these days, but also good for BLACKPINK! Their songs are catchy, and I’m sure it will be a fun show.

Sunday at Coachella

Frank Ocean

10:05 p.m. @ Coachella Stage

Do I even need to type anything here to convince you to see Frank Ocean? You’re out of your mind if you’re not at the Coachella Stage on Sunday night.

Björk

7:25 p.m. @ Coachella Stage

Again, do I need to type anything here to make you want to go see Björk? She literally never tours and is a living legend. Go get lost in the Icelandic mountains for an hour, why don’t you?

Latto

5:00 p.m. @ Sahara

We all need a little bit of rap when going to Coachella, and who better to get it form than Latto? She was nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy awards, and got to open for Lizzo on tour. This is the cherry on top for her.

Romy

4:45 p.m. @ Gobi

The singer from the xx, Romy has been making solo music while not touring and performing with the xx, and it is so good. She just released some new tracks earlier this month, and let me tell you, they are absolute bops.

Who will you be seeing at Coachella? Let us know in the comments below.