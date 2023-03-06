Snoop Dogg bringing tour to 3 Texas cities in August; Special guests include Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg recently announced the High School Reunion Tour, featuring some major artists.

Among the line up set to hit the stage are a few rappers including Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner, with special guest DJ Drama.

The tour will make stops in three Texas cities this summer; Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on Aug. 18; The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The woodlands on Aug. 19; and Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Aug. 20.

The tour begins July 7 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, followed by shows in St. Louis, Toronto, North Carolina, Florida, and more before wrapping up on Aug. 27 in Irvine California.

Tickets will be available starting on March 7, with Artists and Citi Presales. The general sale begins on March 10 at 9 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

For VIP Packages, go here for more information.