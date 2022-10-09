Instagram restricted Ye’s account after ‘anti-Jewish’ post

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West, who goes by Ye, is ending the contract between his company Yeezy and the struggling clothing retailer, confirmed his lawyer in an emailed statement to The Associated Press Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Instagram has restricted the account of rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, after he made a post that some groups are calling “anti-Jewish.”

According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram deleted content from Ye’s Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines.

Meta did not specify what content was specifically removed from the account and what content violated their rules, but the decision comes after Ye made a now-deleted-post Friday that one group is calling anti-Semitic.

Read more on NBC News here.