Betty White’s personal items to be sold at auction

The estate of late actress Betty White, including memorabilia from the show “The Golden Girls,” her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden, and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September.
The collection of more than 1,500 items, which also includes the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry, and artwork, will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to 25.
Before it goes up for auction later this year, the items will be exhibited in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland, and Julien’s Auctions.