Betty White’s personal items to be sold at auction

FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show "Hot in Cleveland" in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. White died from a stroke she had six days before her Dec. 31, 2021, death at age 99, according to her death certificate. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The estate of late actress Betty White, including memorabilia from the show “The Golden Girls,” her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden, and a gold watch from her mother, is going up for auction in September.

The collection of more than 1,500 items, which also includes the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry, and artwork, will hit the auction block at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from Sept. 23 to 25.

Before it goes up for auction later this year, the items will be exhibited in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland, and Julien’s Auctions.

