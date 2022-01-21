Social media reacts to death of Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock star

FILE - Meat Loaf performs at a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden, Wednesday, July 18, 2007. Meat Loaf, whose "Bat Out Of Hell" album is one of the all time bestsellers, has died, family said on Facebook, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Kropa, File)

Fans of the “Bat Out of Hell” rockstar Meat Loaf are reacting to his death announced Thursday.

According to a family statement provided by his longtime agent Michael Greene, the singer born Marvin Lee Aday died Thursday night; however, no cause or other details were disclosed.

Here’s how social media is reacting to the late rock star:

Time to revisit one of my favourite memes of all time… #Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/YWzpUPUf4k — Dr Owain Connors (@OwainConnors) January 21, 2022

So sad to find out this morning my good friend #Meatloaf has passed. Meat had a huge heart for his fellow man, and was one of the most talented humans God ever created. A true force of nature and one of a kind. I am blessed to have had a close friendship with him. #MeatLoafRIP — John Rich (@johnrich) January 21, 2022

“RIP, Meat Loaf. Thanks for being one of the reasons I fell in love with ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW in the first place. #RIPMeatLoaf,” Twitter user @thehorrorchick wrote.

“RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news,” Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter.

“RIP Meat Loaf …people will post about his legendary rockstar status and his epic “Bat Out of Hell” album but I’ll remember Big Bob in Fight Club,” Twitter user @WUTangKids wrote.