Remembering Louie Anderson: Actors, entertainers, and others react to the comedian’s death at age 68

FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's publicist says he was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is resting comfortably. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Houston, TX – On Jan. 21, 2022, Louie Anderson lost his battle with cancer.

The comedic actor passed away at the age of 68, according to his long-time publicist, Glenn Schwartz.

He was known for his animated series “Life with Louie.” The long-running series (1994-1998) based on Louie’s own childhood and his life with his parents and eleven siblings, won three Humanitas Prizes for “writing on a children’s’ animated series”, making him the only three-time recipient of this award.

Anderson is also known for his character Christine Baskets, the mother of two sons on the FX series “Baskets.” Which won him three Emmy Awards, most notably, for best supporting actor in 2016.

He was also an author, his latest book, written in 2018. Titled: “Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too” was a tribute written to his mother.

Apart from what he is truly known for, he also made several guest appearances in series such as “Scrubs” and “Touched by an Angel,” and was on the big screen in 1988′s “Coming to America” and in last year’s sequel to the classic comedy.

Louis Anderson left a comedic mark in Hollywood and will surely be missed by those who knew him.

Here is what actors, entertainers, and others had to say about Anderson’s death:

Jeremy Parsons: “#RIP #LouieAnderson another terrible loss in the world of comedy.”

Erin Keane: “#LouieAnderson was so generous and thoughtful in interviews. The full 2019 conversation this clip comes from is so good. In this clip he talks about his character Christine on “Baskets” and what he learned from playing a woman. When he talks about his mom I just...” (Watch the clip here.)

Haley Joel Osment: “Spent many hours on a road trip not long ago listening to his stand up and stories and I think everyone in the car cracked a rib - what a master -Rest In Peace #LouieAnderson”

Wesley Snipes: “Another great one goes home RIP #LouieAnderson”

The Comedy Store: “We love you @LouieAnderson”

Hentaigirl82: Damn now #LouieAnderson passed away RIP damn 2022! Grew up watching him and loved his cartoon “Life with Louie”

