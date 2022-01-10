Family alleges $50K scam by Magnolia Network’s ‘Home Work’ hosts, reports say

A family alleges they lost $50,000 in a home renovation project with Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network’s ‘Home Work’ hosts Andy and Candis Meredith, TODAY reports.

This image released by Magnolia Network shows Chip and Joanna Gaines from the sixth season of "Fixer Upper." Magnolia Network, a joint venture between the Gaines' and Discovery, Inc. will launch on July 15. (Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Network via AP) (© 2020 Magnolia Discovery Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.)

According to the report, this is the third family to come forward with allegations against “Home Work” hosts.

The Merediths have been accused poor workmanship, extreme delays, ballooning budgets and questionable bookkeeping.

Vienna Goates first wrote about her experience with the Merediths in a 19-part series of Instagram posts.

According to TODAY, Goares alleged that she and her husband paid the Merediths $50,000 as a down payment for a 2019 renovation that never began, and say they have not recouped the funds.

The Merediths confirmed the Goates’ story to “TODAY” in a phone call Friday after the show was pulled by the Magnolia Network due to the allegations.

“Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” the network said in statement emailed to TODAY. “Within the last day, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove Home Work from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

The hosts responded to the allegations in an Instagram post writing, “We’ve seen stories that has (sic) been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy.” Read the full message here.