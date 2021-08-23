Texas casting call: Netflix announces ‘largest reality cast call ever’ for 12 unscripted series, including one taking place in our state

HOUSTON – Your 15 minutes of fame could be coming sooner than expected.

Netflix announced they are holding their “largest reality cast call ever”, with roles available for 12 unscripted series, including one taking place in Austin.

Most of the shows announced, including “The Circle,” “Nailed It!” and “The American Barbecue Showdown” were renewed for additional seasons, Netflix said in a news release.

“Roaring 20s,” the newest unscripted series taking place in Austin, showcases eight 20-somethings navigating the new normal of love, life, success and the craziness of living in one of the fastest growing U.S. cities, Austonia reported.

Those who are interested in becoming part of a reality show can click here to submit a 1-minute video submission showcasing their personality and their real selves, the release said. Interested participants must be over 18 and live in the U.S., UK, Canada or Ireland.

