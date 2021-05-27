Lawrence Block's memoir recalls a colorful writing career

Author Lawrence Block poses for a photo to promote his memoir, A Writer Prepares," in the West Village section of New York on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK – Lawrence Block has followed many paths during his long career.

“With not a few dead end roads among them,” notes the mystery novelist.

Best known for his Matthew Scudder and Bernie Rhodenbarr series, Block has released dozens of popular works through Harper Collins and Dutton among other mainstream publishers. He has received multiple Edgar Awards and Anthony Awards for outstanding fiction, and his lifetime achievement honors include the Diamond Dagger from the British Crime Writers’ Association and Grand Master status in the Mystery Writers of America.

But he has also completed dozens of works under other names, by publishers and publications long since forgotten, and, in some cases, of questionable legality. More recently, he has been publishing the books himself, including “Dead Girl Blues” and the Rhodenbarr novel “The Burglar In Short Order,” which both came out in 2020, and his current work, the memoir “A Writer Prepares.”

“One big plus of self-publishing is how quickly it can be managed. I can reduce waiting time by a minimum of a year if I publish something myself,” he explains.

“The downside is not to be shrugged off. Self-published books rarely get reviewed and hardly ever show up in bookstores. ‘Dead Girl Blues’ didn’t make me rich, and neither will ‘A Writer Prepares.’ But nothing I write is going to do that, no matter who publishes it, and whatever I self-publish stays forever available in electronic and print editions, and probably finds whatever audience it deserves to have.”

Block is a longtime Greenwich Village resident, fully vaccinated and back outside, enjoying a nice big plate of Brussels sprouts during a recent afternoon interview at a favorite cafe. Passersby and fellow diners do not seem to notice anything special about this bald, plainly dressed man with the graveled voice, though at least some likely know about his books.

“A Writer Prepares” is a bit of unfinished business for Block, who turns 83 this summer and first worked on the memoir in the 1990s, during "a positively feverish week” at an Illinois artist retreat. But he had other projects at the time and left the memoir in a manila envelope in a closet near his desk. When he came upon the manuscript last year, he gave it another look and was pleased by what he saw.

