Blockbuster tweets for the first time since 2014 and it’s a #mood

HOUSTON – This year has been a doozy, and we have learned that (pretty much) anything is possible, including Blockbuster coming back from the dead.

The defunct video rental company has been out of business since 2010 and no one has tweeted from the company’s social media account since 2014, but on Tuesday the company made a brief comeback and it is the essence of 2020 in three sentences.

Blockbuster tweeted “Just checking in” with a waving hand emoji on Tuesday.

Just checking in. 👋 — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

Just about 10 hours later, the company tweeted “Ok, we’ve seen enough. Checking out.”

Ok, we've seen enough. Checking out. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) August 11, 2020

If that doesn’t speak to how basically all of us feel about this year, then nothing does.

The tweets have caused a reawakening for the 90s on Twitter with people commenting things like “I’ve missed you” and “I miss the 90s.”

Whataburger shared a vintage photo of fries in the classing 90s branding with the comment, “if you remember being kind and rewinding you probably remember eating this.”

Even Domino’s Pizza responded to the tweet saying, “You & I used to have some wild Friday nights back in the day.”

Blockbuster, thanks for reminding us of a simpler time when we could go places and do things. You are missed.