Entertainment

VIDEO: Lizzo shares beautiful rendition of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ during global livestream to honor healthcare workers

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Lizzo performed a touching rendition of ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ during One World: Together At Home Saturday night.

One World: Together At Home is a virtual concert organized by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization and all health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe,” Lizzo said. “Thank you, everyone, for staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you. We got this. We will get through this together.”

Lizzo joined the broadcast hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert.

