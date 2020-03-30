Demi Lovato Sings a Moving Rendition of ‘Skyscraper’ in Living Room Concert

Demi Lovato is hoping her empowering ballad "Skyscraper" will continue to inspire people during these difficult times. The 27-year-old singer appeared on Sunday night's FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America where she played the piano while singing the moving hit.

As Lovato sang the lyrics, "Skies are crying, I am watching, catching teardrops in my hands," images of eerily empty city streets flashed on the screen beside her.

The concert was held to raise money for organizations helping with the coronavirus outbreak and to encourage fans to stay home and help to flatten the curve.

Demi Lovato delivers a beautiful performance of her 2011 hit "Skyscraper" on the piano. #iHeartConcertonFOX #iHeartLivingRoomConcert pic.twitter.com/rHWpEFqfay — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) March 30, 2020

"When tragedy knocks our neighbors down, we extend our hands to help them up," the singer said ahead of Sunday night's performance. "When sorrow strikes any one of us, we do our best to power through. We can only use the love we have to ease the pain. We are strong, we are decent, we will rise and stand tall. And nothing, absolutely nothing can tear us down."

"Skyscraper" was famously Lovato's first post-rehab single in 2011, and was originally recorded before she sought treatment for substance abuse.

For more on what Lovato's been up to in quarantine, watch the clip below:

