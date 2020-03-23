Chrissy Teigen Slams President Donald Trump for Complaining About Taking a Coronavirus Test

Chrissy Teigen is lashing out at President Donald Trump over his response to getting tested for coronavirus amid the outbreak. The 34-year-old model and TV personality took to Twitter after one user said the 73-year-old president was complaining about getting the coronavirus testing done, calling it "unpleasant."

"My vagina was ripped to my a**hole giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga**hole. F**k your swab pain," Teigen wrote in response.

She added, "They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for three months. So yeah, the swab, I bet it's super rough."

At his press conference on Sunday, Trump talked about the coronavirus test he previously took, saying, "It doesn't go all the way up and hangs right under your eye. It's a tough test." He added that the test was "not a lot of fun to take."

Vice President Mike Pence, who also was tested for coronavirus along with his wife, Karen, also spoke about taking the test, saying, "The test was very quick, but it goes a fair amount up into your sinuses and it's not comfortable... It was kind of a pinch. It was kind of invasive. But we were grateful for the support.”

This isn't the first time Teigen and Trump have been at odds. The cookbook author regularly tweets against the president, but back in September, Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend's "filthy mouthed wife" when talking about his prison reform efforts.

"Lol, what a pu**y a** b**ch. Tagged everyone but me. An honor, mister president," Teigen wrote.

