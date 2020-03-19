Beyoncé Retweets #HOMEcoming Online Watch Party and the Beyhive Is Freaking Out

Now let's get in formation!

The coronavirus-induced social distancing and self-quarantining has left fans finding new ways to connect -- which is what Beyoncé fan Jasmyn had in mind when she suggested a watch party for Bey's Netflix documentary, Homecoming, earlier this week.

Queen Bey herself ended up retweeting Jasmyn's suggestion for fans to all watch together Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, causing Jasmyn -- and the entire Beyhive to freak out.

"I AM ON THE FLOOR!!!!! BEYONCE RTED ME!!! WHAT THE HELLLLLL!!!! I AM DYIIIIIINNNGG SEND HELP!!!!! I AM CRYIIIIIIIIIIIIING," Jasmyn wrote on Wednesday afternoon, hilariously noting Bey's usual lack of Twitter activity. "Y'ALL she don't be tweeting. She don't be RTing. Y'ALL!!!"

See reactions to Bey's retweet -- and the #HOMEcoming watch party -- below.

Beyonce watching the hive go crazy & ready to watch Homecoming after a simple retweet #HOMEcoming 😂 pic.twitter.com/pjYXGU7KQO — Yoncé Hot 👑 (@TheSupporter8) March 18, 2020

Me showing up to my living room to watch #HOMEcoming with everyone at 9pm EST. pic.twitter.com/OwMa0kLV8L — Harriet Tubman's Wakanda Fighting Spirit (@shizzy_snorlax) March 18, 2020

me coming down from my room to watch #HOMEcoming in the living room pic.twitter.com/5aA9yzSwe8 — Yoncé Vocals⁷ (@YonceVocals) March 19, 2020

Netflix trying to figure out why the same profile is watching #HOMEcoming on 3 different screens at the same time pic.twitter.com/Bq4l3hCFAd — Mezz The White Woman 👱🏻‍♀️ (@MEZZANINNEE) March 18, 2020

If beyonce asked, we will comply.



comment on your favorite beyonce album and song using the tag #HOMEcoming pic.twitter.com/dXduTiwtD0 — mick (@yonceir) March 18, 2020

Me entering my room to watch #HOMEcoming after doing my night routine pic.twitter.com/BViX6pZS1J — Beyoncé gifs (@LaBeyonceGifs) March 19, 2020

Fans now plan to come together to rewatch Homecoming, and tweet their thoughts with #HOMEcoming -- a nod to everyone's plans to stay home as a precaution against coronavirus. #HOMEcoming is already trending in the US; fans can follow along via Twitter's #HOMEcoming rewatch event page to see global fan tweets in real time.

Since being declared a pandemic last week, the coronavirus has caused many Hollywood productions, concerts, festivals and more to shut down or be postponed. See more in the video below.

