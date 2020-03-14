Coco Austin Shares Pic Breastfeeding Her 4-Year-Old Daughter: 'Suck Up as Much Love as You Can'

Coco Austin wants to give her 4-year-old daughter Chanel as much comfort as she can right now. The 40-year-old model and TV personality took to Instagram to share an intimate photo of her little girl breastfeeding with her hand on Coco's cheek.

"At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end.. suck up as much love as you can!" she captioned the pic, likely referencing the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Despite some skeptics in the comments who felt Chanel was too old to be nursing, Coco added, "I know the moms out there will appreciate this pic! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and get tons of emails from woman/moms appreciating me bringing light to the subject."

Ice-T's wife went on to note, "At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn't eating real food...😁Thank you to all that understand my view.. i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well.. Us moms are connected 💗."

Coco has been very open in the past with her decision to breastfeed her daughter well into toddlerhood. Back in September, she revealed that she almost gave up in the first week of her daughter's life.

"I had a hard time breastfeeding the 1st week of when Chanel was born, I almost gave up but my family told me to hang for another week," she wrote at the time. "They told me I don't want to miss this special moment you have with your child.. health wise and bond wise."

