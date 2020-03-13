Peter Weber's Relationship With Mom Barb 'Has Been Strained' Since 'Bachelor' Finale

Bachelor Peter Weber and Madison Prewett may have called it quits just two days after revealing they were back together, but that doesn't mean that Pilot Pete and his family are in a good place.

A source tells ET that Peter's mom, Barbara, and Peter did not speak after the finale, and it seems very unlikely that he went home after the show, adding that their relationship has been strained, and in recent weeks Barb has been lashing out at the people around her, according to the source.

Peter was living at home with his parents, Barb and Peter Sr., prior to his stint on the reality series.

Memorably, Barb made headlines earlier this week after a tense exchange with Madison and Peter on After the Final Rose in which she publicly said their relationship was "not going to work."

Barb also unfollowed Julie LaPlaca, the Bachelor producer who had spent so much time with the Webers.

Shortly after the split news broke, Barb posted a video of her and two pals singing John Denver's 1966 song, "Leaving on a Jet Plane."

Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter's former fiancee whom Barb publicly supported, opened up about Peter's mom on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, revealing that Barb reached out to her several times following her split from her son.

"Barb, after our breakup, she definitely reached out a couple of times. I love Barb," Hannah Ann said. "I honestly, I could break down crying just thinking about her right now because I miss her so much, but I knew that forgiveness is the only way forward and I needed to work on, leading up to this day, to forgive Peter and move forward. Doing that is isolating myself from anyone close to him. I can't continue to talk to Barb every day if I'm trying to move forward from Peter. That's been also a heartbreak not being able to be a part of Barb and her life. That's also a heartbreak and a breakup in its own self. You know, Barb, she's a special person and she's just looking out for her son."

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with host Chris Harrison after the tense finale, where he expressed his concern for the Weber family.

"Look, if he's going to be with her, and they're going to break up, which is what you're predicting, then so be it. Let them go break up!" Harrison told ET. "Who is hurt by this? The only harm done last night was this family being splintered last night on my show, and I hated it."

RELATED CONTENT:

Peter Weber's Mom Posts on Instagram Amid His Madison Prewett Split

'Bachelor' Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Seen Having 'Intense' Conversation Hours Before Breakup (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Madison Prewett Speaks Out After Peter Weber Split