'Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020' Postpones Remaining Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 tour has been postponed.

Amid concern over the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, ABC announced on Friday that all remaining dates on the tour have been put on hold.

"Our top priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the Dancing With the Stars: Live! cast, crew and fans. On that note, we are incredibly sad to announce that the Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 Tour will be postponed for the remainder of the tour effective Friday March 13 due to the concerns surrounding the current global health situation," ABC shared in a statement to ET. "This decision comes following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and both national and local governments."

"All tickets purchased for shows between March 13 through April 7 will be honored for the rescheduled dates once announced. Purchasers will be notified in the coming weeks with details about the rescheduled show dates," the statement continued. "On behalf of the entire Dancing With the Stars: Live! family, we thank you for your support and hope to see you very soon."

The announcement comes just hours before pro dancers from Dancing With the Stars were scheduled to perform at the Coronado Auditorium in Rockford, Illinois, with special guest Sailor Brinkley-Cook. Other special guests that were supposed to dance in the remaining cities included The Office star Kate Flannery, country singer Lauren Alaina and reigning mirrorball champion Hannah Brown.

Tours being put on pause follows a string of events that have been canceled amid the outbreak. As the world attempts to get a hold on the coronavirus, plenty of other musical artists have canceled concerts, outdoor festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach have been rescheduled, TV projects like The Amazing Race have shut down production and stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have even gone so far as to postpone their Japan wedding amid concerns over the pandemic.

Hear more on how concern over the coronavirus outbreak is affecting Hollywood in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Coronavirus Concert Cancellations: Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton, Cher and More

Live Nation and AEG Postpone Arena Tours Amid Worldwide Concern Over Coronavirus

Broadway Shows Closing Immediately Due to Coronavirus Concerns