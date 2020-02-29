Tayshia Adams Addresses 'Bachelorette' Rumors (Exclusive)

Is Tayshia Adams our next Bachelorette? It seems it's definitely a possibility.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum addressed rumors she's in the running for the coveted gig while speaking with ET at the Bachelor: Live on Stage after-party in Los Angeles on Friday night. The Bachelorette will be announced on Good Morning America on Monday.

"I don't know if I can say yes or no!" Adams said with a laugh, when asked if she's had official conversations about being the Bachelorette. "I plead the fifth!"

"I have to say, anything that comes my way, I am ready for," she shared. "I am ready for love!"

The Orange County native entered Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, and went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. She connected with John Paul Jones on the show, and they pursued a relationship after filming, but announced their split last October.

"Honestly, I don't know much about John at this moment, but I wish him the very best," Adams said.

About four months after her breakup, Adams is ready to reenter the dating pool. "I am officially ready to date. I can't say I have been in the last couple of months because I've just been so busy working on myself, but just recently, I've started embracing the fact that there are guys out there that I'm kind of into," she told ET. "So, I think it's opened some doors for me."

"Now that I am a single woman and I am available to date really whomever I please, there are some attractive men in Bachelor Nation, but also outside of Bachelor Nation," she continued. "I'm honestly open to anything."

Also rumored to be in the running for Bachelorette are Clare Crawley and Tia Booth. Adams would be "honored" to get the gig, but if it doesn't work out this season, she's open to another round of Paradise -- or appearing on Summer Games.

"No matter where life takes me, I am open to all opportunities, and I don't think that this is where my TV presence will end," she shared. "I would love to still interact with a lot of people in a beautiful way."

The Bachelor: Live on Stage is hosted by Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin. Find tour stops and purchase tickets at www.bachelorliveonstage.com.

