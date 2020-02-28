GALLERY: See all of the photos we received of kids across Houston celebrating Go Texan Day
Friday is Go Texan Day, the unofficial kickoff to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The day brings Houstonians together to celebrate Western heritage and get people in the rodeo spirit.
Houstonians are encouraged to wear western clothing such as jeans, cowboy boots, and cowboy hats.
Here are photos Houstonians submitted to KPRC 2 of their little ones celebrating the day.
