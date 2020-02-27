Kris Jenner Reveals Which of Her Kids Will Have Her Next Grandchild

Kris Jenner is spilling all the Kardashian tea! The 64-year-old momager appears on Thursday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she dishes on her famous family.

In a game of "Keeping Up With the Blank," Kris declares that Khloe Kardashian is her favorite daughter of the day and that Kylie Jenner is the daughter that doesn't always answer her calls.

When she was asked where her next grandchild would come from, Kris replies, "Kourtney, or maybe Kylie. Maybe Kendall!"

Host DeGeneres then asked if that meant that Kylie and her rapper ex Travis Scott were back together. The parents of 2-year-old Stormi split last fall.

"I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parenters," Kris says of Kylie and Travis.

The momager also opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's supposed exit from the family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"She's filming again. I think she just needed a little bit of a break," the mother of six says of her eldest daughter. "You know how we all hit a tipping point? And she hit a wall and she was frustrated. She felt under appreciated that her sisters didn't understand her boundaries. So I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light."

In a new promo clip for season 18 of KUWTK, fans saw Kim Kardashian West seemingly throw a punch at Kourtney after months of tension between the sisters.

"I wasn't there when they had that argument, and I have not seen them really fight like that since they were in high school," Kris says. "Or there was one time I think it was way back when, did anybody see, when Kim beat one of the kids over the head with her purse because the rims on her car weren't right? It was so silly. It took me back to that, but it made me really sad."

