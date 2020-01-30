50ºF

Entertainment

Kealia Ohai’s fiancé pumped to host SNL

Erica Young, News Producer

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during pregame warm ups before the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Watt has been out with a torn pectoral but is expected to play in the playoffs. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – We haven’t heard from Kealia Ohai in a while. It’s probably because the soccer superstar is getting ready to wow her new team, the Chicago Red Stars, with her superior skills on the pitch. But we do know what her fiancé is doing these days.

JJ Watt is spending the week in New York City preparing to host Saturday Night Live. The Texans star will get the spotlight on the sketch comedy show this Saturday night.

Watt has posted several SNL-related sneak peeks on his social media accounts, including a view of the stage and a snapshot of some scripts.

Saturday Night Live also tweeted out a hilarious promo video of Watt and cast member Kyle Mooney.

You can watch Watt host SNL Saturday night at 10:30 on KPRC 2. Country music star Luke Combs will be the musical guest.

