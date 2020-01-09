Kim Kardashian explains her virtually empty fridge with a tour of her kitchens

(Entertainment Tonight) – Kim Kardashian West is trying to show fans that she does, in fact, eat and feed her four kids.

The 39-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday following lots of speculation about her refrigerator.

The KKW Beauty mogul first shared several articles about the fact that her fridge was entirely made up of different containers of milk and water after she posted a promotional photo of herself in front of the open fridge.

"OK, so since the inside of my fridge is so baffling and I saw all these news reports, I'm going to give you guys a tour of my fridge," the mother of four said, first showing off her beverage fridge, which was the one she was photographed in front of.

"All my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys," she noted, explaining the multiple containers of milk. She also showed off a section of the kitchen devoted entirely to a frozen yogurt machine and sprinkles to go on the yogurt.

She then brought fans into the kitchen where her real refrigerator was.

"This is the kitchen where it all happens. And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh organic produce," she said. "We are building on the property all organic trees to grow our own vegetables and do all of our own stuff. All of our meals, you guys know I eat plant-based now. So all of our stuff is in here."

She admitted that the photo made her fridge look empty, but added that simply wasn’t the case. Kim then showed off her pantry, her dinner of vegan tacos, a smaller fridge with oat and almond milk, and a packed freezer.