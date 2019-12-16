‘KUWTK’: The Kardashian-Jenners Hilariously Impersonate Each Other Amid Family Feud During Season 17 Finale

Keeping Up With the Kardashians went out with a bang, closing out their 17th season with a fun finale that saw the family dress up as one another for a role-switching costume dinner party.

In a move that felt like when a sitcom decides to do a musical episode or tell a story in reverse order -- just to add some fresh life to a series -- KUWTK went a hilarious direction that gave fans a fun, cathartic send-off for this dramatic season.

Amid the family's on-going feud between Kim, Khloe and Kourtney, they all decided to come together for a family trip to Wyoming, where Kris Jenner had a bunch of family bonding and team-building exercises to smooth things over.

While it didn't go great, for the most part -- Kourtney still clashed with her sisters over the pressures of being on the show, and then threatened to take her kids and leave the trip early -- the final dinner saw the family make one last-ditch therapeutic attempt at finding harmony.

"My mom had this crazy idea for one last final team building activity," Kourtney explained. "She thought it'd be really funny just to each come to dinner tonight dressed as a different family member."

Like extreme role-playing in a mediation meeting, each of the Kardashian-Jenner family members came with some shocking spot-on impressions of one another -- complete in full costume -- for one of the funniest scenes of the season.

Kris Jenner came to the table decked out in a blonde wig to play her daughter, Khloe, while Khloe herself donned a short black wig and bold eye shadow to essentially become her momager.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kim seemed to try and work out some of their issues by swapping places as well.

Kourtney, to get into character as Kim, rocked a revealing black number and giant sunglasses, before poking fun of what she sees as the KKW Beauty mogul's arrogance about the family's fame.

"I pretty much started this entire family," Kourtney, as Kim, explained with deadpan precision. "No one would be anywhere or anything without me."

Kim was quick to get back at Kourtney, mocking her sister's propensity for bringing up that she's a mother of three and wanting to spend time with her kids.

"I'm late to dinner because I'm a mom and I can be late doing mom things," Kim, as Kourntey, said, later joking that she is "using the mom card every second," and therefore doesn't have to be as involved with filming.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner rocked a long pink wig to hilariously mock her sister, Kylie, and also gives some amazing spot-on impressions of Kylie's famous make-up tutorials.

In fact, Kourtney's 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, also did her best Kylie impression, donning blue lipstick and a blue wig, and she delivered one of the best jokes of the whole dinner, explaining, "I can buy Kim and Kourtney because I have that much money."

While the impressions walked a fine line between good-natured ribbing and meanness, Kourtney seemed to have a good time and was reminded of why she had a lot of good memories attached to the show in the first place.

In fact, the sisters share a sweet moment at the end of the season finale when they reflected on things they liked about each other.

“I love that Kim pushes people to be the best versions of themselves that she sees," Kourtney explained. "She makes everything she dreams of, happen."

Kim responded in kind, sharing that she respects that Kourtney "definitely knows what she wants, and the life that she wants to live."

Check out the video below for more on the sibling dramas and sister feuds from this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

