'Wonder Years' Project Featuring a Black Family in the '60s May Be Coming to TV

ET has learned that a project of the same name has received pilot production commitment, along with a mini writers room, upon pilot script approval from ABC. The potential half-hour comedy series would follow "how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the turbulent late 1960s (the same era as the original series), made sure it was 'The Wonder Years' for them too."

The original series, starring Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, Josh Saviano, Jason Hervey, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills and Olivia d'Abo, aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993. Savage is set to executive produce the new project, along with Lee Daniels, Marc Velez, and Saladin Patterson, with original series co-creator Neal Marlens as a consultant.

In celebration of The Wonder Years' 30th anniversary back in 2018, ET took a trip down memory lane, with a look back at our very first interview with Savage in 1988. At the time, the then-11-year-old star adorably described his character, Kevin Arnold.

"He's interested in girls, but he's embarrassed to tell them," Savage shared, blushing. "He's always trying to show off for people, and he's got a big brother [Wayne] who always ruins everything once something's good going for him."

"It would feel great if it would be a hit!" he added. "I'd like it."

