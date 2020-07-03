Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey Are Divorcing After 19 Together

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg have gone their separate ways after almost two decades together. The Dirty Dancing actress and Marvel star shared that they were “totally crying” while posting the announcement on Instagram on Friday.

"After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they captioned a photo of themselves in happier times.

"We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised. - jennifer & clark p.s. totally crying as we post this."

Clark shared an identical post.

The actors started dating in the summer of 2000 and wed the following year at Martha’s Vineyard during a ceremony attended by celeb pals like Michael J. Fox and Felicity Huffman.

A few months after tying the knot, they welcomed a daughter, Stella Gregg, who is now 18.

Leading up to their January split, Grey, 60, appeared to have taken a months-long break from Instagram.

Despite the sad news, the former couple still have a lot of love for each other, with Grey recently taking to social media to honor Gregg, 58, on Father’s Day.

"Happy Father's Day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true,” she gushed. “For continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you."

The two also proudly posed together at Stella’s graduation in June.

The actors are among a string of recent celebrity breakups. See who else is facing divorce below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kacey Musgraves and Husband Ruston Kelly File For Divorce

Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband of Almost 7 Years

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Files for Divorce After 24-Year Marriage