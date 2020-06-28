Up to 60% Off Adidas at the Amazon Summer Sale

Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's fashion summer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Big Style Sale). For a limited time with this Amazon sale, you'll score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces. No promo code is needed.

Purchase amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Shop Adidas deals on the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.

Stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole.

Get this kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one.

A deal on a knit Adidas sneaker you don't want to miss.

The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs!

A medium-support sports bra.

Running shoes from the Big Style Sale that'll keep up with your active lifestyle.

Score the famous three-stripe track pant.

A cap to throw on anytime.

Shop this bestselling duffel bag. Great for the gym or weekend getaways.

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.

Bright, comfortable textured knit workout shoes with rubber sole and cushioned heel.

Stylish snakeskin-print leggings with compression fit.

Lightweight but sturdy, this bomber jacket will keep you warm and dry whenever the weather isn't cooperating.

Designed for workouts, but we'd wear this to run errands TBH.

With a super high waist and stirrup cuffs, these activewear leggings will stay put through any workout.

A flattering racerback tank to help you work out in style.

Read More: Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Huge Savings on Top Fashion Brands.

