How to Watch 'Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community'

With Pride celebrations across the country limited or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, P&G and iHeartMedia are teaming up for a virtual benefit to help raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ communities most impacted by COVID-19.

Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community will bring together some of the biggest names in entertainment and some of the biggest brands in the country to help raise funds to give back to those who need it most. The event will culminate in a one-hour special hosted by iHeartMedia personality Elvis Duran and actress and advocate Laverne Cox.

"There’s no question COVID-19 has impacted the LGBTQ+ community in a variety of ways, and at this time in the U.S., the struggle for equality and inclusion has never been more important," said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia in a statement. "Now is a time we need to come together to support the organizations that help bring critical resources to LGBTQ people in need and Can’t Cancel Pride aims to do just that. Like always, Pride will continue to represent the resilience, beauty and strength of the LGBTQ+ community around the nation and the globe."

"This is a unique opportunity to focus on the heart and soul of the community and the movement we serve across the country, allowing access for everyone," added Rob Smith, Founder and CEO of The Phluid Project, and a member of the Can’t Cancel Pride advisory committee. "Celebrating virtually affords us the opportunity to touch people in communities across the country and ensure that we are broadly able to showcase the incredible diversity and intersectionality of the LGBTQ+ community."

Read on for more details about the show, including when and how to watch, which celebs will be participating and more.

When and how to watch: Can't Cancel Pride will be streaming on ET Live on Thursday, June 25, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The special will also stream at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, PrideRadio.com and broadcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Who will be there: The event will include appearances from Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Billy Porter, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin and more.

How you can get involved: Can’t Cancel Pride is encouraging viewers to share their special Pride moments on social media using the hashtag #CantCancelPride throughout the month of June. For more information and the latest Can’t Cancel Pride news and to donate, visit cantcancelpride.com or text “RAINBOW” to 56512.

What else to know: Can’t Cancel Pride has partnered with The Greater Cincinnati Foundation to administer and distribute financial support raised by the event to LGBTQ+ organizations with a track record of positive impact and support of the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

