Katherine Schwarzenegger Wishes 'The Most Loving and Fun Father' Chris Pratt a Happy Birthday and Father's Day

Katherine Schwarzenegger can't wait to see Chris Pratt shine even more as a father. The author, who is currently expecting her first child with Pratt, took to Instagram on Sunday to wish him a happy birthday and Father's Day. The holiday landed on Pratt's 41st birthday this year.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," Katherine began her sweet note. "What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love."

"I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father," she continued. "I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!"

Pratt is already dad to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, is nearing the end of her first pregnancy. She opened up for the first time about her baby on the way last week.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," Schwarzenegger said on an Instagram Live with her friend, Dr. Zelana Montminy, on Thursday. "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very... it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."

"Also, [it's great] having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant," she added.

ET learned in April that Schwarzenegger and Pratt were expecting. Earlier this month, as the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, a source told ET, "Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon."

"Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently, as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare," the source added. "They know their baby is coming soon and can’t wait to welcome their new addition.”

