Fired Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Has Been Charged With Murder

The former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a black man who ran away with his Taser last week has been charged with murder, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced Wednesday. Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder.

If convicted, Rolfe could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Howard, speaking to reporters Wednesday, said Brooks never displayed any "aggressive behavior" toward the officers during the nearly 42-minute exchange with officers. Howard said the officers failed to provide "timely" medical attention to Brooks after he was shot and that Rolfe kicked Brooks as he was lying on the ground, "fighting for his life."

The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three charges, including aggravated assault for standing or stepping on Brooks' shoulder after he was shot, Howard said, adding that Brosnan is willing to become a witness for the state and testify against Rolfe.

On Friday, June 12, Rolfe and Brosnan arrived at a Wendy's drive-thru around 10:30 p.m. because Brooks had fallen asleep in his vehicle. Police said Brooks failed a sobriety test and struggled with police when they tried to cuff him.

Brooks wrestled a Taser away from an officer, ran from the officers, and at one point, aimed the Taser at police before Rolfe fired his weapon, authorities said.

Brooks died after undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital. An autopsy from the county medical examiner said Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and listed his cause of death as a homicide. Rolfe was fired from the department the following day and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

(This story was originally published by CBS News on June 17 at 12:33 p.m. PT)

