Pride 2020: Staff Picks for LGBTQ Films and TV Shows to Watch in June

Pride 2020 is here, which means now is a good time for the LGBTQ community and allies alike to learn about and support queer artists. And while we still have a long way to go, thanks to streaming, we have more opportunities than ever to watch shows and movies that feature all different forms of love and identity.

Right now, you can watch We're Here and Legendary on HBO Max, RuPaul's Drag Raceon Hulu, Pose and Queer Eye on Netflix, as well as the Best Picture Oscar-winning film Moonlight, just to name a few. And while there are endless LGBTQ stories that merit our attention, in honor of pride, here are just a few picks from ET's staff, which you can watch in the video above, and see below.

Madonna: Truth or Dare

"It was the first time as a kid -- even though I was way too young to be watching this (thanks, Mom!) that I saw gay men portrayed in a positive light. And it showed that if you followed your dreams, you could end up on tour with Madonna." -- Carlo De Santis

Rent or BuyMadonna: Truth or Dare on Amazon Prime

Schitt's Creek

“We cannot celebrate Pride Month and streaming content without talking about Schitt's Creek, and the impact of Schitt's Creek. David Rose was one of the first openly pansexual characters on television, and gave us one of the greatest explainers of all time." -- Ash Crossan

Watch Schitt's Creek on Netflix

G.B.F.

"It follows a high schooler, Michael J. Willett, who comes to terms with his sexuality and realizes that the other cliques in high school are treating him differently because he’s gay. It's sort of like a gay Mean Girls." -- Hunter Reis

Watch G.B.F. on PlutoTV

Booksmart

“There’s a big plot point in the film where Kaitlyn Dever’s character is having her first lesbian experience. And I just thought that was really cool because it wasn’t the biggest plot point, but it also wasn’t overlooked, and I just love how gracefully they handled that." -- Farai Bennett

Watch Booksmart on Hulu

Sex Education

“The show doesn't seem to shy away from characters of all race, sexual orientation and genders ... and it’s not afraid to ask questions, it's not afraid to be a little silly and I’m just loving it." -- Joya Weinwroth

Watch Sex Education on Netflix

The Thing About Harry

“The Thing About Harry [is] actually the first queer rom-com in TV movie history ... This movie has everything! It has romance, friendship, humor, it is so good and you are in for a treat." -- Cassie DiLaura

Watch Freeform's The Thing About Harry on Hulu

Find all of ET's Pride Month stories here, and watch the video below for our interview with Drag Race's Shea Couleé on the intersection of Black Lives Matter and Pride.

