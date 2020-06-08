Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baby Due 'Soon' as Couple Celebrates First Anniversary

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are getting ready for their new addition. The couple is celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Monday as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

A source tells ET, “Chris and Katherine have had an incredible first year of marriage. The couple plans to celebrate their first wedding anniversary today with something small as their baby is set to arrive soon."

With the coronavirus lockdown, the couple has been able to spend more time together and to prepare for their upcoming arrival. Pratt, 40, had just started filming Jurassic World: Dominion and Schwarzenegger, 30, had been working on a book tour when the global pandemic hit.

"Chris and Katherine are thankful for their alone time recently as it has allowed them to enjoy the pregnancy together, giving them a forced sense of time to relax and prepare," the source adds. "They know their baby is coming soon and can’t wait to welcome their new addition.”

ET previously learned that the couple was expecting their first child together back in April. Though this is Schwarzenegger's first child, Pratt already shares son Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

At the time, a source told ET, "The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy."

