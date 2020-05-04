'90 Day Fiancé': Ash and Avery's Intense Fight Has a Producer Stepping In

Ash's job as a relationship coach is continuing to be a major issue between him and Avery on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Sunday's episode of the hit TLC show had the biggest fight between the couple yet, after Avery told Ash she was appalled by a disastrous seminar he put on for single women, telling him he came off as sexist and didn't like the way he reacted to some of the women challenging his ideas. So far, this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has covered 32-year-old Avery's journey to visit 38-year-old Ash in Australia after only communicating online, though she has reservations about him given that he coaches single women for a living. Avery didn't like that Ash wasn't open with his clients about being in a relationship with her, and that he receives text messages from the women at all times of the day. She also noted that because of his job, he always seems to know the right things to say to her to smooth over any arguments, instead of actually communicating how he feels.

When Avery confronted Ash about the seminar -- which went so badly that he had to take a break in the middle of it to gather his thoughts, while the women in the audience told TLC cameras that the seminar was useless to the modern woman -- he got extremely upset, and said he felt she just wanted him to tell her he's wrong, which he won't do. He did, however, acknowledge that he didn't "communicate properly" during the seminar.

Ash continued to get more and more upset with Avery as she continued to ask him about the seminar, telling her he felt "attacked." He eventually got so angry that he got into his car and appeared to be leaving Avery by herself at the beach until a producer stepped in and asked him what he was doing and where he was going. Ash then attempted to smooth things over with Avery, but she told him not to touch her.

The arguing intensified the next day, when Ash broke down in tears to TLC cameras, expressing that he felt Avery didn't have his back during a low point and it broke his heart. He then told Avery to her face that she's "heartless" and that she liked to hurt him. He said she had "stripped [him] down" in a way that nobody else has before, and that it alarmed him how she repeatedly kept needling him after he already felt bad about his seminar. A stunned Avery said she was only trying to express how she felt and that he reacted badly every time she brought up hard questions with him. She also asked him if she was supposed to pretend nothing was wrong when she was seeing red flags.

Avery told TLC cameras that Ash was acting "emotionally irrational" and she had never seen this side of him before, and that she is now no longer sure if she wants to continue their relationship.

Meanwhile, Ash angrily packed up his belongings after Avery shut down the conversation with him, saying she was "done" mentally. In a preview of next week's episode, Ash tells Avery she better say something to him before he walks out for good.

ET spoke with Avery in March, when she spoke about her trust issues with Ash, and she shared that she did keep in mind his advantage as a relationship coach -- specifically, him always knowing the right thing to say to her.

"Like, relationships are not this perfect, and there's something not right here," she said about her doubts. "And you know, that's where I would just get into my head, but then I really started thinking, in my own mind, that I really want to have a relationship like this, where somebody has a growth mindset and really wants to take situations and spin it around, like, 'How are we going to get through this together?' and things like that. So, I just think he has an advantage of being able to understand those things, and so that really actually helped me be able to see how to present myself to problems in the relationship as well. I think he definitely can have an advantage and it does play on my mind sometimes, but it's one of those things that you know, I don't know, it's a hard situation."

"He is so perfect, he has all the right things to say," she added. "That's where it was kind of, 'Is this real? Can I really trust this situation?'"

Avery shared that at the end of the day, "actions speak louder than words" and Ash's actions always brought her back into the relationship. Still, she said that their journey on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days would not be a smooth one.

"It's gonna be a pretty awesome journey and it's got a lot of ups and downs, but the ending is pretty intense," she teased. "But I would just have to say you have to stay tuned."

