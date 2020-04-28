'Shahs of Sunset' Star Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Gives Birth to Baby Boy: Pic

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is a mom! The 38-year-old Shahs of Sunset star gave birth to her first child on Monday night, ET confirms.

"Very happy to report that last night Golnesa Gharachedaghi gave birth to Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi," her rep tells ET. "The baby arrived last night in Los Angeles at 8:50 p.m., 6.5 pounds, 19.5 inches."

"Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure," her rep adds.

The reality star's rep also shared a sweet shot of the happy mom and baby, with Elijah resting on his mom's chest shortly after his birth.

Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi

Gharachedaghi, who finalized her divorce from Shalom Yeroushalmi in late 2018, revealed her baby's gender and name last month at her baby shower, where she sported a blue sweater along with matching nails, hair and eyelashes.

She first shared that she was expecting her first baby after undergoing IVF using a sperm donor in October.

