Students in 12 Houston-area districts head back to school

HOUSTON - Students in 12 districts across the Houston area are dusting off their backpacks and lunchboxes Wednesday as they head back to school.

Creech Elementary School, in the Katy Independent School District, is one of the hundreds of schools where teachers will welcome students for the new school year.

The school was flooded with about two feet of water during Hurricane Harvey last year. Officials were forced to close it and relocate students to a nearby satellite campus of the University of Houston.

Wednesday, students will walk into a renovated school that looks brand new. There are new books in the library, colorful murals on the walls and smart boards in the classrooms. Security has also been enhanced, and every classroom has a window to the hall that can be shuttered in an emergency.

Here is a list of the other districts where students are returning to class Wednesday:

Spring Independent School District

Fort Bend Independent School District

Conroe Independent School District

La Porte Independent School District

Splendora Independent School District

Alief Independent School District

Brazos Independent School District

Brazosport Independent School District

Columbus Independent School District

Friendswood Independent School District

Stafford Municipal School District

On Monday, Santa Fe Independent School District students will return to school. It will be their first school year after a mass shooting at the high school that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

Students of the Houston Independent School District head back to class Aug. 27.

