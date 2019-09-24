LIVESTREAM: NBC News Learn education forum being held in Houston

KPRC 2 is teaming up with NBC News Learn for a live education event Tuesday in Houston.

The event, which is being called Education Now, is being hosted at the University of Houston Downtown. It will examine the efforts of local school districts to meet the academic, emotional and career needs of its students.

The forum runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Click2Houston.com will provide a livestream of the event.

The first hour of the forum will be aired live on KPRC 2 at 4 p.m. A special edition of KPRC 2 News will air at 3 p.m.

For more information, go to NBCNews.com/LearnHouston.

