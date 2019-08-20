Lawsuit: HISD accuses TEA of trying to 'punish' district

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District is accusing the Texas Education Agency of trying to “punish” the district, according to a lawsuit.

Court records showed HISD alleges that the state agency is trying to stifle the First Amendment rights of district members.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a TEA investigation that accused HISD board members of multiple violations, including interfering with the duties of school administrators and tampering with contracts.

The TEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.