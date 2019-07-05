FREE DEGREE: This is the free college option Houston students need to know about

HOUSTON - There's good news for some spring 2019 high school graduates who live in the Houston Community College’s taxing district: they could earn a free degree.

Students may qualify to earn an eligible degree or certificate free through the Eagle Promise Program with HCC.

The Houston Community College website reads, “If your federal and state grants and scholarships don’t cover the cost of an eligible degree or certificate at Houston Community College (HCC), Eagle Promise scholarship dollars will. Through the HCC Eagle Promise Program, your tuition, fees and a book allowance of up to $500 are covered each semester!”

Houston Community College District is offering a brand new program that offers qualifying 2019 high school grads FREE... Posted by Houston Community College District on Friday, June 28, 2019

To qualify, students must be a high school graduate in the spring 2019 semester with a GPA of 2.0 or higher, and reside in Texas in an HCC taxing district.

The process includes submitting a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, or if undocumented, a Texas Application for State Financial Aid, known as TASFA.

Students must also meet a number of other requirements, including a financial need requirement based on Expected Family Contribution that’s less than $10,000, as determined by the federal formula.

Complete instructions are here.

To qualify, students will need to start classes for an eligible program the fall semester after high school, and enroll in at least nine semester credit hours each semester by the official enrollment date. In addition, qualified students must attend academic advising session once a semester and a financial coaching session once a year.

In addition, students must commit to complete an eligible certificate or degree program within three to five years at HCC. All associate degree programs and certificate programs over 30 credit hours are eligible.



What do you think about this program? Let us know in the comments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.