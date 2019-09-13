If you're a parent who sends your kid to private school yet hate the costs, you'll be happy to know you'd be paying a lot more money if you didn't live in Texas.

Private School Review released a report on the average cost of private school a year nationally, by state, by counties and by towns. Luckily for Texans, the average cost of private school per year is slightly less than the national average of $10,676.

On average in Texas, it costs $9,361 a year to send your child to private school. If they are in elementary school, the average is $7,653 a year, and for high schoolers it costs an average of $10,943 a year to attend private school.

That's a whole lot better than some states such as California, New Jersey and Virginia where it can cost around $14,000 to send your child to private school for a year.

It's even worse in east coast states like Connecticut and Massachusetts where it is $23,881 and $20,910 a year respectively to send your child to private school for a year.

It’s still going to cost you a pretty penny to send your child to private school in Texas, but just living in a different state can cost thousands of more dollars a year.