10 Texas colleges ranked among safest in U.S.

There are 5,300 colleges and universities for a student to choose from in the U.S.

HOUSTON - When you send your children off to college, you want them to be safe.

A data released on Aug. 8 took a close a look at some of the school across Texas and the U.S. and ranked the top 100 safest college campuses across the country.

The survey by A Secure Life -- a website dedicated to home security – focused on property crimes like burglary, robbery, car theft and larceny to determine the ranking.

Ten schools in Texas made the list. The highest-ranking Texas school was Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, which was ranked 28.

Baylor University and Texas A&M both made the list, ranking 95 and 98 respectively.

Other Texas school included The University of Texas at San Antonio, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Texas Woman's University, Texas Tech University, University of North Texas, The University of Texas at Austin, and The University of Texas at Dallas

Topping the list at number one- was Touro College in New York City.

For a complete list of the colleges visit Asecurelife.com.

