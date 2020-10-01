LIVE: Fort Bend County judge announces Smart Financial Centre will be mega-voting site

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George held a news conference where he announced “major general election updates.”
George was joined by other county officials at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land where they provided updates and changes to a variety of topics including, voting mega-sites, mail ballot drop-off locations and extended hours.
Here are the highlights:
- Going to be an unprecedented election. Officials are expecting the number of registered voters to get close to 400,000.
- want to make sure voters get a fair opportunity. Working with community partners to help voters exercise their rights.
- Smart Financial Centre will be an early voting and election day voting location. Will allow thousands of voters to cast their ballot.
- Residents can vote at any voting location in Fort Bend County, including Smart Financial Centre.
- Working to get extended voting hours, George said.
- There will also be drop-off locations for mail-in ballots all throughout the county for those who do not want to send their ballot by mail.
- Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken DeMerchant said there will 60 voting machines set up and they expect it to be one of the most-used sites for voting.
- Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said his office will make sure to maintain the integrity of the election and that the county is a safe place to vote.
- Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham said the county has begun mailing ballots and people are working to catch up on any backlog there might be.