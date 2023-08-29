Save over $50 on this Kodak Film and Slide Scanner until 9/4 during our Labor Day Sale

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Save all of your photos in one place with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner – use the coupon code KODAK and get it for just $169.97 until 11:59 PM September 4 during our Labor Day Sale.

If you’ve been wanting to preserve your family’s most precious memories, but couldn’t find an affordable way to convert slides and film to digital files, then worry no longer. Now you can use coupon code KODAK to get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for just $169.97 until 11:59 PM September 4 during our Labor Day Sale.

The Slide N Scan will scan 110, 126 and 135 50mm slides, black and white and color and negatives. So your favorite images will be digitally preserved and remain vivid for many years to come. This scanner is extremely simple to use. It has integrated controls that will allow you to easily rotate images, adjust color and a whole lot more. You can bring those images back to life in no time.

Best of all, the Kodak Slide N Scan will not only convert your film and slides but also allow you to view them, as well. The scanner has a large 5″ LCD display so you can clearly see your images immediately. But you can also connect the scanner to your TV, PC or Mac and enjoy a slideshow on bigger screens.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/WPdqoKTI0SQ

At 3.7″H x 5.3″L x 5.4″W, the Slide N Scan only needs a very tiny footprint on your desk. It weighs only 13.4oz, so it will be no problem taking it out and putting it away to use whenever you need it. The scanner will support SD cards up to 32GB. Now you can keep all of your older images together with the new ones you create with cameras, phones and drones.

Along with the Kodak Slide N Scan, you will also get a slide holder, HDMI and USB cables, cleaning brush and adapters for 110, 126 and 135 film. It’s no wonder Amazon buyers rated this Kodak scanner 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Use coupon code KODAK to get the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner for just $169.97, over $50 off the regular $224 retail price, until 11:59 PM September 4 during our Labor Day Sale.

