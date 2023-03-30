Get the best of a book in just 15 minutes with Headway — now on sale for $230 less

Do you ever feel like you don’t have the time to accomplish everything you want? With our daily schedules packed to the brim, it can be hard to set aside even an hour to meet goals. But if that goal is to learn more about important topics and become more well-rounded, well, there is a shortcut: The Headway app.

Headway is an incredibly useful app that turns top nonfiction reads into 15-minute summaries, allowing you to understand the main content of the book quicker and more easily than ever before. Best of all, it’s more affordable than ever right now thanks to our Spring Digital Blowout Sale, which promotes new starts. A subscription to Headway, typically valued at $299, is on sale for for just $69.99. That’s 76% off — no coupons needed! You won’t find a better price on the web.

Over 15 million people have already signed up for Headway (earning it 4.5 stars out of 5 on the Apple store). Basically, it will quickly provide you with the key insights and takeaways from important nonfiction books from around the world. No, these summaries can’t replace what it’s actually like to read the book and learn that way. Still, it’ll give you a basic primer on all kinds of different topics, helping you become more knowledgable about a variety of things.

You won’t run out of content to absorb, either: There are over 1,500 summaries, with anywhere from 30 to 50 new one added each month.

It’s not just that you get to learn more with Headway. You also get to work on book goals, prioritize self-growth, and stay motivated as you make your way through the app. In fact, Headway actually selects the content for you, to make sure you’re meeting your goals and learning about what you truly need to know.

Plus, since professional voice actors recite the audio summaries, it actually makes for a pleasant listening experience. It’s a good way to unwind and relax!

In general, this is an app that prioritizes enjoyment. For example, TechCrunch wrote in its review of Headway, “Creating gamifying elements on the Headway app has partially met the need to study with excitement, not boredom.” That sounds like a more effective way to learn to us!

