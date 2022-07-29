Turn your laptop into a desktop computer with this 13-in-1 docking station.

These days we need more flexibility than merely being able to charge our electronics. Particularly given the fact that many of us are still working at home or at least splitting our time between the office and home base, we need to ensure that the peripherals we need to work at optimal levels can be connected. That’s where this 13-in-1 Docking Station can be your lifesaver. Simply attach it to your laptop and you’ll be able to create the workspace (or play space) you need.

While we appreciate the sleekness and portability of our laptops, they are often lacking in the ports required to attach devices like a second monitor, a scanner, a printer, and more. This docking station features 13 ports, including two HDMI ports, a variety of USB ports, SD and TF cards, a VGA port, one gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5 AUX port. With one simple connection, you will be able to make all your peripherals functional, while keeping your space neat and organized. Additionally this docking station features triple display, allowing you to enjoy high-quality video, as well as fast speed transfer, and significantly faster charging times. The 3.5mm audio allows for superior listening, talking, and recording. By facilitating the connection of multiple peripherals, data syncing, audio and video support, screen extension and mirroring, and ethernet transfer, your productivity will soar.

Ad

Available today at 14% off the suggested retail price, this convenient hub offers you the flexibility to expand your workspace, the portability to move between workspaces without losing functionality, the ability to increase your screen space, and give you access to devices you may not otherwise have been able to use.

For only $59.99, this 13-in-1 Docking Station is going to make your laptop feel like a desktop, allowing you to work at full capacity, no matter where you are.

Prices subject to change.