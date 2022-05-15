Keep tabs on your home with this affordable smart cam

This Smart Wi-Fi Indoor Cam lets you use your phone to see what goes on at home with 24/7 live streaming via the ChillaxCare app.

If you recently headed back to the office and you’re feeling a little anxious about leaving your house unoccupied for the first time in 2 years, it might be time to check into getting an indoor home monitoring system.

These surveillance systems are a great way to keep an eye on your house when you’re not home. However, when most people hear “home monitoring system” they immediately think that it’s an expensive purchase. While some can be pricey, the ChillaxHome Smart Cam is an affordable option.

This Smart Wi-Fi Indoor Cam lets you use your phone to see what goes on at home with 24/7 live streaming via the ChillaxCare app. It has a built-in speaker and microphone, so you can speak to other family members or tell your dog to get his paws off the counter.

You can attach the ChillaxHome Smart Cam to a wall or stand it up on a flat surface and then tilt or swivel it to capture a view of your home at the best angle. The 135° wide-angle lens will cover large areas at once and it also reduces the need to install multiple cameras throughout your home. At night, the smart cam will automatically enhance in low light conditions, and the 6 IR LEDs allow you to see everything clearly up to 16ft in the dark.

As far as video storage goes, you can use local storage, which allows you to record and back up video recordings on a micro SD card that supports up to 32GB and view them, at no additional fee. You can also protect your important videos from getting lost by saving them securely in the cloud for up to 24 hours.

Finally, the ChillaxCare mobile app offers patent-pending third-party notification access and rejection. Users can share a live video feed with their family members and easily reject access if there’s any unwanted user entering their device. The app will also send you a notification immediately on your phone if a motion or sound is detected.

You can get the Chillax Home Smart Cam on sale right now for only $29.99 for a limited time.

