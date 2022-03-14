Enter the Metaverse with this nine-course e-learning bundle

Invest in The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle to grow your understanding of what the Metaverse can be and how you can be an active participant in it.

The Metaverse is more than just a buzzword. While there’s debate as to what exactly the Metaverse can be, there’s no doubting its significance and impact. Explore what the Metaverse has to offer and how you can plug in with The 2022 Metaverse & AR Developer Bundle.

This bundle includes nine courses with 118 lessons and over 10 hours of content. Dive into the topics relevant to the Metaverse: AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality), XR (extended reality), and how to harness the power of the Metaverse for profit.

Start with the Metaverse Wealth Creation Course to review what the Metaverse is and how you can leverage its powers to make money. Four courses show you how to use VR and XR technology to create games and build virtual worlds. Another four courses contain introductory to advanced information about AR and how you can use it to connect the real world to virtual ones.

Develop your own video games and immersive experiences with VR, XR, and AR that enhance what can be experienced on a screen or with a VR headset. From spaceship-shooting games to rhythm games to retail apps to website experiences, the information in this bundle will expand your understanding of Metaverse-related technologies. Gather the skills you need to start your own projects for your hobbies or entrepreneurial endeavors.

The courses in this bundle are taught by Sorin Constantin and ZENVA. Constantin is a seasoned teacher and ZENVA is an e-learning academy that’s trusted by one million students and developers. Average reviews on these courses range from 4.4 to 5 out of 5 stars with customers sharing how they make the Metaverse more accessible.

For a limited time, this bundle is on sale for $29, meaning each course costs you less than $4.

