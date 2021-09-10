Stay connected anytime, anywhere with this reliable weather-alert radio

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Let’s face it, our smartphones can do a lot but sometimes we need a little bit more, especially in a world that relies on cell phone towers and internet connections. Whether you love to explore the great outdoors or stay cozied up in the comforts of your own home, everyone should have a weather-alert radio close by.

Weather-alert radios do more than just let you know when bad weather is headed your way— they also keep you connected when the power goes out. If you’re in the market for a more reliable emergency alert system that won’t let you down when you need it the most, check out the Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth, available now for just $79.99.

The Sidekick is a rugged, rechargeable, and reliable weather-alert radio that features solar-powered charging and Bluetooth technology.

This radio has a digital tuner and display that receives AM/FM, SAME, and NOAA signals so you can keep updated on important weather alerts. It also features a bright LED flashlight in case you’re stuck in the dark without power, and it has a red emergency beacon and huge ambient light with dimmer that you can use to issue strong warnings about hazards or danger.

With the Sidekick you can also stream your favorite music anywhere you are, plus, you can charge your device with the built-in rechargeable lithium battery and Bluetooth connectivity. What makes this weather-alert radio even more versatile is that you can easily recharge the battery through solar power or with the hand-crank power generator. So if you’re somewhere without power, you’re covered!

This radio also has a splashproof rating and the rugged plastic material means it can hold up through some tough times.

The Sidekick Weather Alert Radio with Bluetooth normally sells for $99 but right now you can grab it for only $79.99. Enter coupon RADIO7 to save $7 more!

